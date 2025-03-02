New state of the art mental health facility opens in South East

A new state of the art mental health facility has opened in the South East.

Described as a significant advance in the HSE Dublin and South East health regions’s mental health services, the new, purpose built, state of the art high support community residence is located in Dungarvan, Co. Waterford.

Developed on a stand-alone 1.9 acre site on the town’s Youghal Rd., “Seabreeze” over its 778 square metres in size comprises of two blocks hosting 10 en-suite single bedrooms and two apartments, with an adjoining third block featuring communal facilities and administrative offices.

Built at a cost of €6.4 million, Seabreeze (Leoithne na Mara) replaces accommodation previously provided at Springmount House, which is located on the grounds of Dungarvan Community Hospital.

Advertisement

Seabreeze was officially opened on Friday 28th of February by Government Chief Whip and Minister of State at the Department of Health with responsibility for Mental Health Mrs. Mary Butler T.D.

Speaking at the official opening, Minister Butler said: “Today is a landmark day for mental health services across Waterford and particularly here in Dungarvan and the west of the county.”

“Some time ago, it was identified that a more modern standard of accommodation was required for those whose high support mental health care was provided for in Springmount House. I know from previous visits to Springmount that an alternative was a priority, notwithstanding the excellent supports provided by HSE staff and the convivial atmosphere maintained there for those who needed the service.

“I’ve worked hard on this project, right through from ensuring the site was identified, purchased by the HSE and to get work underway on the development of this fine facility at the end of 2022. We stand here today in what I think we all acknowledge is a very fine facility and I know it will be appreciated as a significant part of the range of mental health supports available to and for people in communities throughout West Waterford.”

Advertisement

Other guests to address the official opening included the Mayor of Waterford city and County Cllr. Jason Murphy, Paula Dwan (Manager, Waterford/Wexford Mental Health Services, HSE) and Willie Browne (Clinical Nurse Manager 2, Seabreeze).

Welcoming the Minister and also speaking at the official opening of Seabreeze, Dr. Sinéad Reynolds (Integrated Healthcare Area Manager for Waterford/Wexford, HSE Dublin and South East health region) said: “The HSE are here to support those with mental health needs and we encourage individuals and/or their families, in the event of any issue they have, to make contact with a GP or to consult the various services. The HSE’s dedicated mental health staff, based in its facilities and in the community are committed to the provision of a high quality and safe mental health service to the population we serve. In that regard, we are delighted to have the Minister with responsibility for Mental Health here with us in Dungarvan today to mark our investment in upgrading our facilities.

“The role and function of Seabreeze, as a high support community residence, is to enhance the personal autonomy of adults with enduring mental illness and to enable those individual to lead as fulfilling a life as possible.

“In a project led by the HSE Estates Dept. and working with the HSE’s Dublin and South East’s mental health services, the Seabreeze complex was designed by Paul O’ Toole Architects. Its construction by Mulcahy Construction Ltd. began in November 2022. By November of last year, occupants of Springmount House were able to move into the massively upgraded new surroundings that was the fully complete Seabreeze. I’d like to thank to thank all the staff working in Seabreeze and those HSE colleagues providing supports to it.”

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website Beat102103.com.