New Static Speed Safety Cameras to be installed in the South East

A number of static speed safety cameras are to be installed across the country.

They will be located in nine counties, including on the N25 in Waterford, and N80 in Carlow.

Gardaí say they've placed the cameras here as they are considered 'high collision sites', with numerous collisions in recent times.

As the roll-out of this phase of safety cameras continues, Gardaí say they will provide further information as and when new locations move into the testing phase.

Advertisement

Research has proven safety cameras reduce speed. In Norway, there was a significant reduction in collisions within one kilometre downstream.

There are 55 safety cameras currently operated via GoSafe vans, which will rise to 58 in the coming weeks.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.