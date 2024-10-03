Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

New Static Speed Safety Cameras to be installed in the South East

New Static Speed Safety Cameras to be installed in the South East
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A number of static speed safety cameras are to be installed across the country.

They will be located in nine counties, including on the N25 in Waterford, and N80 in Carlow.

Gardaí say they've placed the cameras here as they are considered 'high collision sites', with numerous collisions in recent times.

As the roll-out of this phase of safety cameras continues, Gardaí say they will provide further information as and when new locations move into the testing phase.

Advertisement

Research has proven safety cameras reduce speed. In Norway, there was a significant reduction in collisions within one kilometre downstream.

There are 55 safety cameras currently operated via GoSafe vans, which will rise to 58 in the coming weeks.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Budget 2025 has a "lack of meaningful support for young people" according to NYCI

 By Odhrán Johnson
News 2

Male pedestrian dies in collision overnight

 By Rachael Dunphy
News 3

Babies to be offered free chickenpox vaccine

 By Rachael Dunphy
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement