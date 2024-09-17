New unmarked Garda HGV launched to target distracted drivers

An Garda Síochána has deployed a new, unmarked HGV as part of its work to help reduce serious collisions by detecting those driving while distracted.

It will be utilised by Roads Policing Units nationwide as part of ‘Operation IOMPAR’ which will provide for targeted enforcement on dual-carriageway and motorway network throughout the country.

So far this year, Gardaí have detected over 15,000 people using their phone while driving. That’s almost 2,000 more than during the same period in 2023.

Last month, 421 drivers received a fine and penalty points on their licence having been found using their phone behind the wheel.

The introduction of Operation IOMPAR is already having yielding positive results – with over 100 drivers detected during three periods of action using the HGV - the majority of which were found to be using their phone while driving.

Due to the height of some vehicles, it can be difficult at times for Gardaí to detect motorists committing offences such as travelling without a seatbelt, using a phone or electronic device while driving holding a mobile phone or engaging in other poor driving behaviour that can distract and therefore potentially lead to a fatal or serious injury road traffic collision.

When in use on a targeted operation, the HGV will allow Gardaí to observe drivers in any make, model or size vehicle from a more elevated position and therefore help them to enforce the key life-safer offences.

The Operation IOMPAR HGV is driven by a specially trained member and an observer is responsible for detecting distracted drivers. The observer will relay the information to the enforcement team working alongside the HGV in marked and/or unmarked interceptor vehicles – these must then stop the distracted driver and deal with the offences.

Superintendent Stephen McCauley, An Garda Síochána Roads Policing said, "It’s not always easy to clearly observe the irresponsible drivers of some vehicles on a dual carriage-way or motorway so introducing an unmarked HGV will hugely support our work.

"Operations like this are important because they mean that those that are detected for a road traffic offence must consider their unsafe driving. Drivers need to know that there is a real risk of them causing a fatal or serious injury collision if distracted and not keeping their full attention on the road.

"Ensuring that road users are safe requires us to keep at pace with the latest in technology and to be strategic about how we drive home the message. Our new HGC tractor unit will elevate our position on the roads and help us to detect any drivers committing offences but ultimately it’s about keeping people safe."

