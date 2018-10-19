New Zealand surfer airlifted to hospital after shark attack

19 October 2018

A surfer has been airlifted to hospital after being attacked by a shark off the coast of New Zealand.

The man was surfing at Baylys Beach about 60 miles north west of Auckland when the attack happened.

The man, who is in his 20s, was reportedly bitten on his hand, elbow and mouth but was able to walk and talk.

The shark left bite marks and a tooth in the man’s surfboard.

Baylys Beach Holiday Park owner Trish Rolfe said several surfers were in the water at the time of the attack.

Shark attacks are relatively rare in New Zealand.

