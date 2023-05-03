Malahide Castle concerts face liquor licence objection

Residents have objected to a liquor licence to serve alcohol at next month's concerts at Dublin's Malahide Castle.

Depeche Mode, Paolo Nutini, Blur, Sam Fender, Florence and The Machine, Sting and Hozier will headline over seven nights from June 14th to 30th, with 20-thousand people attending each night.

Promoters MCD had to apply at Dublin District Court for an occasional licence to serve alcohol at the venue.

However, three local residents jointly lodged objections.

Ruling Last Year

Advertisement

Last year two of those residents took a similar course, however the judge ruled the event could get a liquor licence but four extra gardai had to patrol two nearby streets from 10.30 pm until 2 am.

Today gardai told the court they would enforce public drinking by-laws, they have no objection to the licence and there had been no problems in the running of the previous events.

A Fingal County Council planner said the council allowed the concerts with 28 conditions, and drinks will not be served in the venue after 10pm.

The court heard promoters engaged in a public consultation process advertised in newspapers.

Advertisement

The case resumes next week when the three residents are to give evidence supporting their objection.

The same three residents also have a licence objection pending before the district court concerning outdoor serving at three local pubs.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.