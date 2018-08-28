NI hasn’t had a government for nearly 600 days… and people are tweeting what they’ve done in that time

28 August 2018

19 months ago the government in Northern Ireland was dissolved after a power-sharing row.

589 days later, there still no end in sight as Stormont remains without a functioning Assembly.

The North has now equalled a record set by Belgium for the longest period without an operational government in peacetime.

People have taken to Twitter to tell us what they have done in the 589 days, and it’s a lot actually.

So what did you do in the days that Northern Ireland hasn’t had a government? I moved into my own place after a breakup, delivered 8 #datascience talks, ran 36 @farsetdojo‘s, moved to @alertlogic, travelled 5 countries, celebrated 4 weddings & a funeral. #my589 #WeDeserveBetter — Andrew Bolster (@Bolster) August 27, 2018

I’ve gotten pregnant, given birth, gotten engaged, started driving lessons then passed my driving test and have adopted two cats since power-sharing has collapsed in Stormont. Lucia-Jane will be 1 in October 🤔 #wedeservebetter #my589 — Amz (@amz_wot) August 27, 2018

In 589 days I’ve visited Spain, Portugal, Israel, France, Turkey, Crete, Cyprus, walked 100 miles, lost over 30 lbs (before walking), started a new company, had a near death experience, had a near life experience, sailed 500 miles, starred in plays and a musical… https://t.co/JfICDJHqpe — Matt Johnston (@cimota) August 28, 2018

I’ve… Bought my first house. Changed jobs. Set up #ProductCampBelfast w @_slimmer_ and @alisoncoote Delivered a fair few #product talks. Became a trainer for @MindtheProduct Travelled. Grown my 1st veg. Made lots of new friends #wedeservebetter #my589 https://t.co/dhbhNjSFxR — emma mulholland (@e_mulholland) August 27, 2018

In 589 days I have:

Moved house twice

Built a gaming pc

Started two companies

Met some amazing human beings

Discovered that Northern Ireland has remained functioning without its government wondering wtf they ever done in the first place https://t.co/fgiWesYuAD — Sketch (@SketchNI) August 28, 2018

Colum Eastwood, leader of the SDLP, said that legislators should be “embarrassed”.

“For our people to have been left for 589 days without a government is a truly sorry indictment of our politics here.

“With Brexit our politics has now reached a defining moment. We cannot allow a hard Brexit to be thrust upon our people without a functioning Assembly to mitigate its devastating impacts.”

