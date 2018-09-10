Nicki Minaj has Reportedly Decided not to Press Charges after her feud with Cardi B on Friday night

10 September 2018

Minaj and Cardi B have nurtured their long-running feud through song lyric disses and social media spats and it turned physical at the Harper Bazaar event at the Plaza Hotel on Friday night.

The incident quickly escalated when Cardi B was allegedly elbowed in the face by Minaj’s security guard, in response Cardi “lunged” at Nicki, real name Onika Tanya Maraj, attempting to “kick and punch” her, while Nicki threw her shoe at the rapper. Cardi B was escorted from the event where she was snapped leaving with a protruding bump on her head.

As it stands, there have been no police reports filed as an NYPD Public Information Officer reported on Saturday.

Cardi refused to let bygones be bygones and took to Instagram to share her, not so kind, words about her relationship with Nicki following the tussle, “I’ve let a lot of s—t slide. I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, fuck up the way I eat!” She wrote on her Instagram.

“You’ve threatened other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me, you’ll stop f—‘in with them!! I let you talk big s—t about me!!” She continued.

‘I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped a plea!! But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f–kkin off!! ‘I’ve worked too hard and come too far to let anybody f–k with my success!!!!’

As these two rap artists do not appear to be reconciling any time soon, let’s hope they stick to slippers and not stilettos in the future.

