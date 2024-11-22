Nikita Hand wins lawsuit against Conor McGregor

Nikita Hand has won her civil legal action against Conor McGregor, whom she accused of raping her in a Dublin hotel on the 9th of December 2018.

Seated on a bench in front of Conor McGregor throughout, she appeared to be in some distress before she was called to give her evidence from the witness box.

She broke down on a number of occasions, often requesting comfort breaks, as she relived what she described as a brutal rape at the hands of McGregor.

She told the jury he pinned her on a bed in the penthouse suite after she rejected his sexual advances.

She got very upset when she recounted how he choked her three times before raping her.

“He was not taking no for an answer, “ she said, “And the more I struggled, the more he liked it.

He denied it, claiming they had “fully consensual sex,” but the jury rejected his version of events.

Ms Hand also sued McGregor’s friend, James Lawrence, for allegedly raping her after McGregor left the hotel, but the jury didn’t find in her favour in relation to him.

Reporting by Frank Greaney

