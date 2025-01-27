Play Button
Nine men found in shipping container at Rosslare Europort

Dayna Kearney
Gardaí have launched an investigation after nine men were found in a shipping container at Rosslare Europort.

They were discovered at around 10:30 am this morning, and have since been assessed by medical personnel.

Eight of the men are deemed to be in good health, while one is being further assessed for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital in the South East of the country.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Gardaí.

