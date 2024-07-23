Nine people arrested as part of investigation into Dublin riots

Gardaí have arrested a further nine people as part of investigations into the Dublin riots.

Eight men and nine women were arrested on Tuesday morning following 10 searches carried out by gardaí.

They are currently being held in a Garda station in Dublin.

This brings the total number of arrests connected to the events on November 23rd in Dublin to 49.

Violence broke out after a girl, aged five, was severely wounded, and two other children were injured in a knife attack at Parnell Square.

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to anyone with information about the events on that day, or anyone involved in organising or participating in these events, to contact the Garda investigation team at Store Street Garda Station at 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

34 people were arrested at the time of the riots.

This is the sixth supplementary arrest linked to this investigation.

By Michael Bolton

