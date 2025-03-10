Play Button
Nine people hospitalised following a fire in Wicklow

Image: noel bennett / Alamy Stock Photo
Joleen Murphy
Nine people have been taken to hospital following a fire in County Wicklow.

The alarm was raised shortly before 5am.

The fire broke out at a building on the Lower Dargle Road in Bray early this morning.

Fire crews from Bray and Greystones backed up by Dublin Fire Brigade responded to the incident.

Gardaí were requested to close the road.

Nine people from the apartment building were treated by paramedics on scene for smoke inhalation and all have subsequently been taken to hospital.

Currently, the fire crew from Bray remains on scene, carrying out an overhaul.

Reporting by Alex Rowley

