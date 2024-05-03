Nkencho family protest against decision not to prosecute Gardaí

Anti-racism groups have criticised the decision not to prosecute gardaí involved in the fatal shooting of a black man outside his home.

George Nkencho, 27, died outside his home in December 2020, after being shot multiple times by members of a Garda armed support unit while allegedly brandishing a knife.

He was experiencing mental health issues at the time.

The incident was the subject of an independent criminal investigation by GSOC (Garda ombudsman), which concluded in June 2023 with the submission by GSOC of an investigative file to the director of public prosecutions (DPP).

George Nkencho died after being shot multiple times by gardai outside his home in Clonee, west Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

Following the DPP’s decision not to prosecute the case, Mr Nkencho’s family expressed “disappointment” as they indicated they would launch an appeal.

On Thursday, anti-racism demonstrators staged a protest outside the Department of Justice in Dublin.

About 40 people gathered and held signs with slogans such as “Justice for George Nkencho”, “Gardai can’t be exempt from trial” and “travesty of justice”.

Members of the Nkencho family, including George’s mother, Blessing, were also in attendance.

Pierre Yimbog, co-founder of Black and Irish, said Mr Nkencho needed support and said the decision not to seek prosecution was a miscarriage of justice.

He added: “George suffered and needed support and empathy. Instead, he was met with quick decisions which – in our view – was excessive force.”

Liam Herrick, from the Irish Council of Civil Liberties, said Mr Nkencho’s case was an issue of human rights.

“The State has an obligation in these instances – when agents of the state are responsible for the death of an individual – to carry out an effective, independent investigation into the circumstances of that death.”

He added: “His family still have not had that effective, independent investigation of his death.

“They are entitled to know how he died, the circumstances of his death, and have an explanation from the State which answers their legitimate questions.”

Mr Herrick said the Nkencho family needed to be provided with answers from the DPP for their decision.

“The family deserve justice, and ultimately the family will get justice.”

Event organiser and former TD, Ruth Coppinger, warned that there was a rise in racism and the far-right in Ireland, who she said spread misinformation about the incident.

“That’s why it was very important for us to mark today with a protest and to show our support for the Nkencho family.”

Reporting by Cillian Sherlock, PA

