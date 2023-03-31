NLN to host event in every South East County for Autism Awareness Month

Advertisement

It provides inclusive education and training opportunities with specialist student supports to promote student success in personal, vocational, and occupational goals.

Speaking to Beat News, Johnny Pettit, South East Manager with NLN, explained some of the work they do:

"Part of our introduction is making sure people have a clear understanding of their diagnosis and of their needs so that we can support them best. I think in summary, the most important thing we do is make people feel really comfortable in our training centres so that we can help them to set a plan and set goals about what it is they need to progress in their lives."

He added that people who don't live with autism also have a role in understanding that everyone is different:

Advertisement

"Neurotypical people, who don't have autism, have a role to play in understanding that there are different ways of functioning. So, this is not a disorder, we just have to understand how people function.

I think in that sense, that's why people buy into us and realise we understand that if you've had to cope with autism by doing certain things and masking it, we demonstrate that it's okay to be yourself."