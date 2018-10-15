The Alcohol Beverage Federation is warning a ‘no deal’ Brexit would be disastrous for the drinks industry across the island of Ireland.

It says a no deal Brexit would disrupt 23,000 cross-border truck movements and would apply unnecessary tariffs on supply chains.

It also says it would put €364m worth of trade between the UK and Ireland at risk.

Alcohol Beverage Federation Director Patricia Callan believes a no deal would have a negative effect on businesses north and south of the border.

“We have members both north and south [of the border] in terms of breweries and distilleries and it will have a dramatic impact, both in terms of the sub-supply chain in terms of actual cross-border truck movement – our businesses move about 23,000 trucks across the border each year,” said Ms Callan.

“But also everything from differentials in terms of taxation. For example, VAT point of entry, having different exchange rate mechanisms and excise rate mechanisms.”

– Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss