Storm Ali isn’t even behind us and yet we find ourselves preparing for another possible storm system over the weekend.

UK Met Office forecasters have detected the location of yet another depression tracking towards Ireland and the UK from the Atlantic.

If models are correct, the storm, which contains the remains of Hurricane Florence, could hit Ireland on Sunday.

Carlow Weather has also weighed in on the development, taking to Twitter earlier today:

Weather models continue to show another system developing rapidly Saturday and crossing Ireland Sunday morning into Wales and England. Still a lot of uncertainty on the details of this system but something to watch and should it reach Orange levels it could become #StormBronagh pic.twitter.com/6zhZaj1LFC — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) September 19, 2018

It’s still early days, but the depression is certainly one we should keep an eye on given the strength of today’s storm.

