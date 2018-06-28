Investigations are underway after a garda vehicle was involved in a two-car crash in Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened at the junction of the Con Colbert Road outbound and the South Circular Road shortly before 6am.

A garda ERU vehicle and a 4×4 were damaged in the crash.

There were delays for morning commuters as traffic from St John’s Road West outbound was diverted onto the South Circular Road towards Kilmainham.

The road was closed for a time but has since reopened.

There are no reports of any injuries.