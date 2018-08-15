15 August 2018
There was no winner of Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot worth almost €3m.
Saturday’s jackpot is now heading for an estimated €3.5m.
There was one winner of €500,00 Lotto Plus 1 draw. The winning ticket was sold online.
