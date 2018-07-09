No serious injury in freak car crash that leaves house at risk of collapse

09 July 2018

A Garda investigation is underway after a freak car crash left a house at risk of collapse.

Luckily, there were no serious injuries after the incident near the centre of Youghal, Co Cork, over the weekend.

The man who was driving the car was taken to hospital for treatment for relatively minor injuries after the 2002 Honda Civic he was driving was left partially embedded in the front of a terraced cottage on the town’s Ashe St just before midnight on Saturday.

The force of the impact was so great that it cracked and buckled the front wall of the house, with large cracks clearly visible in one front windowsill and in the front door frame.

The car is expected to be deemed a write-off.

Gardaí confirmed yesterday that they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the single-vehicle incident, which occurred around 11.40pm on Saturday.

They said the driver of the car, a man in his late 20s, was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment for a leg injury.

The incident occurred on a very narrow stretch of the steep road, which leads down onto Windmill Hill, where there is room only for one car to pass.

The crash left the road completely blocked — the car wedged with its front stuck in the front of the house and its rear embedded against a low wall opposite the house.

There were fears yesterday that if the car was removed, the front of the house would be at risk of collapse.

A decision was taken to seal off the scene to allow for a detailed inspection and assessment by engineering experts. It was not clear last night how or when the car will be removed.

