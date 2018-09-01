Northern Ireland could be in different time zone after Brexit if daylight savings abolished

01 September 2018

It is feared EU plans to abolish the changing of clocks could mean Northern Ireland and the Republic would be on different time zones after Brexit.

The EU revealed proposals yesterday to end the practice of daylight saving, after a survey of member states found massive support in favour of the measure.

Current EU law states that citizens in the 28 member countries move their clocks forward on the last Sunday in March, and switch back to winter time on the final Sunday in October.

The European Commission has decided it will push the EU Parliament and member states to ditch the system of twice-yearly changes to the time following a citizens’ consultation.

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said if that is what the people want, “we will make it happen”.

EU transport commissioner Violeta Bulc said 84% of the 4.6 million people who took part in the consultation “do not want the clocks to change anymore”.

Participation among member states varied widely, with 3.79% of Germans taking part compared to 0.02% of Britons.

But Mr Juncker said it would make no sense to disregard people’s wishes, indicating the European Commission proposal would go in that direction.

The European Parliament and EU member states would still need to approve the ending of the time change, and could impose further changes to the time system and, for example, decide whether it would be constant summer or winter.

Since 1996, the EU nations have moved the clock forward by one hour in March and back again in October.

It was harmonised across the bloc to meet concerns of the transport and logistics sectors in the single market. There are three standard time zones in the EU.

PA & Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss