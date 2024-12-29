Play Button
Number of flights from Gatwick Airport cancelled or delayed
Dayna Kearney
Several flights from Gatwick Airport in London have been cancelled or delayed on what was to be the busiest day during the holiday period with 769 flights planned.

EasyJet says a number of flights due to depart from Gatwick this evening are "now unable to operate as planned".

The airline is asking passengers to check for the latest information on their flight.

The disruption is because of poor weather conditions, as fog continues to cover some of the UK's busiest airports resulting in air traffic control restrictions, cancellations, and delays.

Yesterday, flights at Heathrow, Manchester, Glasgow, and Luton were all affected.

The Met Office has now issued warnings for Monday and Tuesday - with up to 140mm of rain, 20cm of snow, and 60mph winds possible in the worst-affected areas during the run-up to New Year’s Eve.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

 

