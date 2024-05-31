Number of homeless people surpasses 14,000 for first time

A record number of 14,009 people were accessing emergency homeless accommodation by the end of April, according to the latest figures from the Department of Housing.

It is the first time that the number has surpassed 14,000 since the records began.

The number of homeless children also hit the highest number ever recorded at 4,206, according to the data released on Friday.

The children come from 1,996 families.

The data related to the week between April 22nd-28th.

The figure for April is an increase of 143 on the previous month, and a 14 per cent increase on the 12,259 people who were homeless the same month last year.

There were a total of 1,996 families who were homeless, a 16 per cent increase in the year.

The number of homeless children also jumped by 17 per cent compared to last year.

Of the 14,009 homeless people accessing local authority managed emergency accommodation, 66 per cent were single adults.

More than 6,000 men and some 3,777 women accessed emergency accommodation during that period.

More than half of adults accessing emergency accommodation are aged between 25 and 44.

Wayne Stanley, executive director of the Simon Communities of Ireland, described the figures as “shameful”.

“The strength and depth of the analysis of the problems in social housing delivery, that the recently published Housing Commission report addresses, is commendable as is the joined

up thinking of the proposed solutions,” Mr Stanley said.

“What we need to see now is the implementation of these solutions.

“In a week’s time, every local authority in the country will have a council made up of elected representatives with a new mandate, and Government must work with each of them to progress more homes for those at risk of and experiencing homelessness.

“The Simon Communities across Ireland, are seeing first-hand the devastating effects of the housing crisis on the most vulnerable members of our society.

“Every day, we meet men, women and families who are struggling to find a secure, affordable home.

“The issues that need to be addressed are clear.

“The opportunities for valuable progress have to be positively grasped.”

Focus Ireland director of advocacy Mike Allen said: “Focus Ireland has always argued that homelessness is a solvable problem, and an expert group which the Government itself established has now provided a pathway to solving homelessness along with the wider housing problem experienced by so many families across the country.

“Focus Ireland and others across the sector have been clear in welcoming the commission’s report, but the Government’s response has been far less clear.

“Focus Ireland recognises progress that has been made in delivering more social housing, but things are moving far too slowly for the over 4,000 children who are homeless in Ireland.

“Their lives should not be put on hold while the Government responds defensively when offered a pathway to a much more effective approach to providing homes in the social, affordable, and home-ownership sectors.”

Mr Allen added: “While it is positive that more social housing has been provided in the past year, and new targets are to be set, it remains a stark reality that homelessness has increased every month.

“A key reason for the rising figures is that not enough of the new social housing allocations go to families and individuals trapped in emergency accommodation for lengthy periods.”

Cate McCurry, PA

