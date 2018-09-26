A number of people have had to leave their homes after two new sinkholes appeared near a Monaghan GAA club.

The 8-metre wide holes at the Magheracloone GAA club pitch developed after the ground initially subsided on Monday following the collapse of a mine.

Its owner Gyproc Ireland says geological experts have surveyed the site and found the new holes are part of the original collapse.

Gyproc said: “This assessment has confirmed that the area of subsidence is confined to a radius of 120m only.

“Crucially, the examination has also shown that the area impacted has not increased in size since the initial discovery of the subsidence on Monday morning.

“There are two ground holes at the edge of this area and these are part of the ongoing settlement process within the area of subsidence.”

An exclusion zone set up around the area is expected to last for another two days.

Two roads within the 2 sq km zone have also been assessed, and initial results suggest no movement, but Gyproc said further analysis will need to be conducted in the coming days.

Five properties are also being assessed to determine if there is any risk arising from the subsidence.

Gyproc adds that their assessment indicates all areas outside of this 2 sq km zone are unaffected by the subsidence.

This includes Drumgossatt National School, which re-opened on Tuesday.

Eamonn O’Sullivan, chief executive of Monaghan County Council, says a number of homes are affected.

He said: “There are three properties immediately within the exclusion zone currently and I think a total of five where we would have concerns about.

“The inhabitants of those properties, I know three of them have vacated their homes, and those homes will have to be assessed structurally before they can be reoccupied.”

