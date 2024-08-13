Number of prisoners hospitalised following suspected mass drug overdose

A number of prisoners have been rushed to hospital following a suspected mass drug overdose at Portlaoise Prison.

The Irish Prison Service says it's working closely with the HSE in response to the incident.

At least six inmates at Portlaoise Prison have been taken to hospital following suspected overdoses - although that number is expected to rise - with the current situation described as "fluid".

The Irish Prison Service says it has secured extra naloxone kits.

These are used to temporarily reverse the effects of opioid drugs like heroin, morphine, codeine and methadone.

Extra vigilance is being taken across the prison estate, and an information campaign has begun to warn prisoners of the dangers of consuming contraband.

In a statement, the prison service says staff have increased the use of random and intelligence led cell searches on a daily basis, adding that increased focus is also being put on searching deliveries into prisons.

