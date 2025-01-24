Number of trees fallen throughout Waterford due to Storm Éowyn

With Storm Éowyn approaching the latter half of its battering through the South East, Waterford County Council have confirmed that a number of trees have been reported on roads across the county.

The reports are as follows:

Location: Woodstown Road at Rossduff

Type: Trees down

Time: 8:18 am

Location: St. Otteran's Terrace, Tramore

Type: Debris

Time: 7:20 am

Location: Glencairn, Lismore, Co. Waterford

Type: Tree fallen on power lines

Location: Maypark Lane, Waterford

Type: Tress down

Time: 1:20 am

Location: N72, Dungarvan to Cappoquin at the Pike Service Station

Type: Tress down

Time: 12:05 am

Location: N25 at Youghal Bridge

Type: Tress down

Time: 11:41 pm

The County Council ground crews are currently not in a position to carry out any assessments until Storm Éowyn's Red Wind Warning passes.

The Council is urging the public not to travel, stay indoors and shelter in place during the Status Red warning.

