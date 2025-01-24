Number of trees fallen throughout Waterford due to Storm Éowyn

With Storm Éowyn approaching the latter half of its battering through the South East, Waterford County Council have confirmed that a number of trees have been reported on roads across the county.
The reports are as follows:
Location: Woodstown Road at Rossduff
Type: Trees down
Time: 8:18 am
Location: St. Otteran's Terrace, Tramore
Type: Debris
Time: 7:20 am
Location: Glencairn, Lismore, Co. Waterford
Type: Tree fallen on power lines
Location: Maypark Lane, Waterford
Type: Tress down
Time: 1:20 am
Location: N72, Dungarvan to Cappoquin at the Pike Service Station
Type: Tress down
Time: 12:05 am
Location: N25 at Youghal Bridge
Type: Tress down
Time: 11:41 pm
The County Council ground crews are currently not in a position to carry out any assessments until Storm Éowyn's Red Wind Warning passes.
The Council is urging the public not to travel, stay indoors and shelter in place during the Status Red warning.
