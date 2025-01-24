Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Number of trees fallen throughout Waterford due to Storm Éowyn

Number of trees fallen throughout Waterford due to Storm Éowyn
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

With Storm Éowyn approaching the latter half of its battering through the South East, Waterford County Council have confirmed that a number of trees have been reported on roads across the county.

The reports are as follows:

Location: Woodstown Road at Rossduff
Type: Trees down
Time: 8:18 am

Location: St. Otteran's Terrace, Tramore
Type: Debris
Time: 7:20 am

Advertisement

Location: Glencairn, Lismore, Co. Waterford
Type: Tree fallen on power lines

Location: Maypark Lane, Waterford
Type: Tress down
Time: 1:20 am

Location: N72, Dungarvan to Cappoquin at the Pike Service Station
Type: Tress down
Time: 12:05 am

Location: N25 at Youghal Bridge
Type: Tress down
Time: 11:41 pm

Advertisement

The County Council ground crews are currently not in a position to carry out any assessments until Storm Éowyn's Red Wind Warning passes.

The Council is urging the public not to travel, stay indoors and shelter in place during the Status Red warning.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Fionan Mackessy to make competitive debut for Kilkenny against Clare

 By Odhrán Johnson
News 2

Four South East counties move to Status Orange Wind Warning

 By Odhrán Johnson
News 3

New Ross Bypass Bridge set to reopen earlier than expected

 By Odhrán Johnson
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement