Oasis announce North America dates

Oasis announce North America dates
Liam and Noel Gallagher announced they will reunite for Oasis’s long-awaited return (Simon Emmett/Fear PR), © PA Media
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Oasis have announced a series of concerts in North America next year.

The band confirmed on social media this afternoon they'll play gigs across Canada, Mexico and the US next summer.

They'll play Toronto, Chicago, New Jersey, LA and Mexico City between August 24th and September 12th 2025.

They've also confirmed Cage The Elephant as their special guests on this leg of the tour.

Fans can register for ticket pre-sale now, with tickets on general sale this Friday, October 4th.

Oasis' management released a statement shortly after the announcement, confirming dynamic pricing will not be applied to these dates.

We have made this decision for the North America tour to hopefully avoid a repeat of the issues fans in the UK and Ireland experienced recently.

Fans went into a frenzy last month when tickets went on sale for Oasis' dates in the UK and Ireland when dynamic pricing resulted in ticket prices soaring.

