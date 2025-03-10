Oil tanker and cargo ship crash off the coast of England

An oil tanker and a cargo ship have crashed off the coast of England with reports of people in the water.

Lifeboats and helicopter crews are responding to the incident which happened around 10 miles away from Hull in the North Sea.

At least 32 people have been brought ashore so far but their condition is unknown.

Marine Traffic reports that the oiler tanker is named the Stena Immaculate and the container ship is named Solong.

A statement from Marine Traffic reads: "This morning, the oil tanker STENA IMMACULATE and the container ship SOLONG were involved in a collision in the North Sea.

"MarineTraffic data shows that the incident occurred at approximately 09:48 UTC. The 183-metre-long oil tanker was anchored off Immingham when it was struck by the 140-metre-long container ship, which was en route to Rotterdam.

"Reports indicate that a fire broke out on STENA IMMACULATE, with rescue helicopters dispatched to the scene."

According to Sky News, it is believed the Stena Immaculate, which was travelling from Greece to the United Kingdom, was anchored at the time.

David McFarlane, a director at Maritime Risk and Safety Consultants in Scotland, is shocked this could happen.

"You use every means at your disposal to look out. You can use your eyes, you can use your ears, if you are situated quite close.

"But there is a host of electronics available to each ship to try and help avoid these situations in the fist place."

More to follow..

