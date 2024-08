An on-the-run murderer in the North has been apprehended by police.

54-year-old David McCord, who was convicted of murder in 2003, was in the custody of prison staff at a property in the Crumlin Road area of north Belfast on Friday 16th August when he absconded.

He was apprehended in the Belfast area following police appeals to trace his whereabouts, and has been returned to prison.

