One dead and six others missing after luxury yacht capsized off Sicily

One person has died and six people, including a British tech entrepreneur, are missing after a luxury yacht capsized in bad weather off Sicily.

22 people were on board the vessel which sank during a tornado in the early hours of the morning

15 people were rescued, among them an Irish national and a one-year-old girl.

The yacht - the Bayesian - was owned by Angela Bacares, the wife of British billionaire Mike Lynch.

Ms Bacares was among the survivors.

59-year-old Dr Lynch's father was a firefighter from County Cork and his mother was a nurse from County Tipperary.

One body - believed to be that of the vessel's chef - has been found, while six people are unaccounted for.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it's aware there was an Irish person on board, and is providing consular assistance.

