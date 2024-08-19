Play Button
One dead and six others missing after luxury yacht capsized off Sicily

One dead and six others missing after luxury yacht capsized off Sicily
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
One person has died and six people, including a British tech entrepreneur, are missing after a luxury yacht capsized in bad weather off Sicily.

22 people were on board the vessel which sank during a tornado in the early hours of the morning

15 people were rescued, among them an Irish national and a one-year-old girl.

The yacht - the Bayesian - was owned by Angela Bacares, the wife of British billionaire Mike Lynch.

Ms Bacares was among the survivors.

59-year-old Dr Lynch's father was a firefighter from County Cork and his mother was a nurse from County Tipperary.

One body - believed to be that of the vessel's chef - has been found, while six people are unaccounted for.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it's aware there was an Irish person on board, and is providing consular assistance.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website, beat102103.com.

