One Direction's Liam Payne dead at 31

One Direction's Liam Payne dead at 31
Liam Payne, © PA Archive/PA Images
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Liam Payne has died at the age of 31.

Reports say the singer was found dead in Buenos Aires, Argentina today (Wednesday).

It's believed the singer was found dead after falling from the hotel's third floor.

Police are reportedly at the scene and have begun an investigation into his death.

TMZ reports he had been in Argentina recently for a Niall Horan concert earlier this month where the former bandmates reunited at the show.

More to follow... 

