One in 5 people to go to the pub today

One in 5 people to go to the pub today
RK9AET Pint of Guinness on a pub table
Lily Kennedy
Lily Kennedy
Across Ireland today, one in five people will go to the pub, while 16 percent will go shopping and 4 percent of people will take a wintry dip in the sea.

A new survey's uncovering the nation's favourite ways to celebrate St Stephen's Day.

Other results show that, 46 percent of people say they are enjoying Christmas day leftovers.

41 percent say they are visiting family and friends today, while 31 percent of people are planning on doing nothing at all!

While, 29 percent of people plan to watch sports more so men than women.

This research has been commissioned by Lottoland and has found that 20% of people will go to the pub.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

