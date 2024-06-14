Play Button
one in four first time buyer mortgage borrowers are moving county

one in four first time buyer mortgage borrowers are moving county
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
The latest Mortgage Market Profile Report, published by Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) today, shows that about one in four (23%) home mortgage borrowers were building or buying outside of their own counties.

The report shows that more than 40 percent of first-time buyer mortgages in Kildare, Wicklow, and Meath last year were from Dublin.

BPFI's Chief Executive, Brian Hayes, said Dublin borrowers also accounted for a tenth of first-time buyer mortgages in eleven other counties, from Cavan to Wexford, in 2023.

