one in four first time buyer mortgage borrowers are moving county

The latest Mortgage Market Profile Report, published by Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) today, shows that about one in four (23%) home mortgage borrowers were building or buying outside of their own counties.

The report shows that more than 40 percent of first-time buyer mortgages in Kildare, Wicklow, and Meath last year were from Dublin.

BPFI's Chief Executive, Brian Hayes, said Dublin borrowers also accounted for a tenth of first-time buyer mortgages in eleven other counties, from Cavan to Wexford, in 2023.

