One man has died and another injured following a serious collision in Letterkenny

Issue date: Tuesday August 1, 2023.Alamy.com
Lily Kennedy
The collision occurred this morning at approximately 3am, in which the pedestrians were struck by a car.

One of the pedestrians, a man aged in his 60’s who was seriously injured in the collision, passed away at Letterkenny University Hospital earlier today.

The second pedestrian, a man also aged in his 60’s, has been airlifted to Galway University Hospital where he continues to receive medical treatment for serious injuries.

The driver of the car, a male aged in his late teens, was arrested at the scene, and remains in Garda custody.

The St Patrick's Day parade, which was due to have begun at 3pm, has since been cancelled.

Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 2.30am and 3.30am this morning, Monday 17th March 2025, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

In particular, Gardaí are appealing to anybody who was in the area between Dry Arch Roundabout and Oldtown Road at the time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on (074) 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website Beat102103.com.

