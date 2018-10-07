One man is still in Garda custody this morning following a drugs seizure in Kilkenny on Friday night.

A car was stopped and searched on the M9 motorway close to Knocktopher and Gardaí discovered €90,000 worth of heroin and diamorphine.

The operation was carried out by the Kilkenny/Carlow and Tipperary Drugs Units.

The man is being detained at Thomastown Garda Station under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act.

A follow-up search on a premises in Carrick On Suir took place yesterday but there have been no further arrests.

Investigations are ongoing.

