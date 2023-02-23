Play Button
One person has died and several injured in two separate crashes in Wexford and Carlow

Joleen Murphy
Two roads, one in Wexford and one in Carlow, remain closed this morning following two separate collisions yesterday.

In Wexford, one person has died following a collision involving a tractor, a van and a car.

The incident happened on the N25 near Ballinaboola at around 7.30pm last night.

Two young girls who were travelling in the car with their father, were among four people taken to hospital, none are in a life-threatening condition.

The road is closed this morning to allow for a forensic collision investigation and local diversions are in place.

Elsewhere, in Carlow, one person has been airlifted to hospital and three people are injured following a serious two-vehicle collision yesterday evening.

The crash occurred on the N80 just north of the Fighting Cocks pub at around 4.30pm.

Multiple garda vehicles and ambulances attended the scene and the section of road between junction Five of the M9 and Ballon is currently closed.

Both roads in Carlow and Wexford remain closed this morning and motorists are advised to take alternative routes.

 

