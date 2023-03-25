Online page created for Wexford General Hospital by HSE following major fire earlier this month

Sarah Slater

A new online page has been created for Wexford General Hospital by the HSE following a major fire which resulted in the largest medical evacuation in the history of the State earlier this month.

The HSE hopes the page will act as a central reference point for updates regarding the reinstatement of services in WGH.

” They plan to add more information regarding the timeline for the reopening of the ED at the Hospital, as it becomes available.

Along with the website, a radio ad will air locally updating the public on the new Minor Injury Unit (MIU) and an Acute Medical Assessment Unit (AMAU) in WGH. Plus, ads will be placed in local newspapers over the coming weeks,” George Lawlor, a local Labour councillor said.

The page, Wexford General Hospital on the HSE website is now giving up-to-date details on refurbishment works at the medical facility.

The page details that the Emergency Department (ED) in Wexford General Hospital is temporarily closed.

The information continues: “An Acute Medical Assessment Unit (AMAU) and an Injury Unit have been set up in the ED building. In an emergency, go to another ED near you.” It has a section on how to find the nearest ED.

The page outlines that the Acute Medical Assessment Unit is open every day from 8.30 am to 7 pm. It treats chest pain, heart failure, chest infections, headaches, seizures, collapse and more. Patients need a GP referral and must be over 16. The AMAU is in Wexford General Hospital’s ED building.

The Injury Unit is open every day from 8 am to 6 pm and treats patients over the age of three who have injuries to limbs, broken bones, sprains, bruises and wounds. Patients should phone 053 915 3313 or 087 911 9057 to schedule an appointment.

All scheduled and elective surgeries have been cancelled or moved to Ely Hospital. Patients will be contacted by phone or letter if they are impacted.

Minor operations and endoscopy services have been moved to Ely Hospital.

Time-critical and emergency surgeries are being done in private hospitals.

Construction work is ongoing at the medical facility after a major fire broke out on March 1 at around 4 pm. More than 200 patients had to be transferred to other hospitals in the South East, Dublin and Cork.

The quick thinking of staff and emergency services of which 75 firefighters from across the county and Waterford averted the loss of life and injuries and has been praised by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste Micheál Martin, Health Minister Stephen and Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien who has responsibility for the fire services.

The Taoiseach visited the hospital shortly after the fire committed to providing Government aid in rebuilding the damaged wing of the hospital. He said it will be “weeks if not months” before the hospital is fully operational.