Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

OnlyFans star's two-word DM hack that has celebrities hooked

OnlyFans star's two-word DM hack that has celebrities hooked
@lumi_ray / Instagram
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Lumina Adams, aka Lumi Ray, has revealed her unique strategy to catch the eye of A-listers in the modern dating world.

The 26-year-old, once a successful chef turned OnlyFans star, has discovered a surprisingly simple two-word message that seems to resonate with well-known personalities.

In a recent conversation with Holly Randall on Holly Randall Unfiltered podcast, Ray shared her unconventional approach to sliding into the DMs of high-profile celebs: "I usually just slide and then say ‘would bang’ – that's it."

Advertisement

Surprisingly, this candid and bold message, known for its explicitness, reportedly worked in capturing the attention of actors and comedians.

Ray, who dove into the world of adult entertainment for its financial potential, uses her Instagram not just for business but also to pursue romantic interests.

While she admits these connections may not turn into long-term relationships, she adds a touch of humor, saying: "If it's a famous person, I don't really see it becoming a relationship. If there's one job more vulnerable than being naked on camera, it's telling jokes to a crowd."

The adult star, who has a soft spot for comedians, stressed the importance of being direct in a world where she believes many people send timid messages when trying to connect with a celebrity. "I like to do things that scare me," she laughed.

Advertisement

Despite the unconventional nature of Ray's approach, she claims that the men she approaches generally respond positively to her messages.

Advertisement

In a dating world dominated by non-committal flings, Ray's bold strategy adds an intriguing twist to the challenges of finding love, especially for those navigating the complexities of fame.

So, if you're navigating the tricky terrain of dating in the 21st century and aiming for the stars, maybe a direct approach is the way to go!

By David Bjelac, Beat News

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Pick 1

Most Popular Baby Names of 2023 Revealed!

 By Ava Somers
Waterford News 2

Mother accused of killing her Irish son (4) sobs in court

 By Beat News
News 3

Record Number of Irish Deaths Overseas

 By Ava Somers
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement