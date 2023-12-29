Lumina Adams, aka Lumi Ray, has revealed her unique strategy to catch the eye of A-listers in the modern dating world.

The 26-year-old, once a successful chef turned OnlyFans star, has discovered a surprisingly simple two-word message that seems to resonate with well-known personalities.

In a recent conversation with Holly Randall on Holly Randall Unfiltered podcast, Ray shared her unconventional approach to sliding into the DMs of high-profile celebs: "I usually just slide and then say ‘would bang’ – that's it."

Advertisement

Surprisingly, this candid and bold message, known for its explicitness, reportedly worked in capturing the attention of actors and comedians.

Ray, who dove into the world of adult entertainment for its financial potential, uses her Instagram not just for business but also to pursue romantic interests.

While she admits these connections may not turn into long-term relationships, she adds a touch of humor, saying: "If it's a famous person, I don't really see it becoming a relationship. If there's one job more vulnerable than being naked on camera, it's telling jokes to a crowd."

The adult star, who has a soft spot for comedians, stressed the importance of being direct in a world where she believes many people send timid messages when trying to connect with a celebrity. "I like to do things that scare me," she laughed.

Advertisement

What a really lovely interview with @lumirayy on this week’s episode of @hollyrandall podcast. Lots of laughs and enjoyed the conversation. pic.twitter.com/iFwQVtUNBj — Brad Cato (@braddie22) December 21, 2023

Despite the unconventional nature of Ray's approach, she claims that the men she approaches generally respond positively to her messages.

Advertisement

In a dating world dominated by non-committal flings, Ray's bold strategy adds an intriguing twist to the challenges of finding love, especially for those navigating the complexities of fame.

So, if you're navigating the tricky terrain of dating in the 21st century and aiming for the stars, maybe a direct approach is the way to go!

By David Bjelac, Beat News

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.