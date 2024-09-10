Open casting call for new Harry Potter

Think your little one has what it takes to be the new Harry Potter?

The search to find the next Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger has begun.

HBO, who is behind the upcoming Harry Potter TV show, is looking for a new trio to lead the series.

They're looking for children who are aged 9 to 11 in April 2025, and they must be a residents of the UK or Ireland.

Applications must be submitted by a parent or a legal guardian.

The production company say they are committed to inclusive, diverse casting, and are encouraging applicants from all backgrounds.

You can find out more about the process and send in your audition here.

There's no official release date for the new show.

It's believed it will run for seven seasons, to align with the seven Harry Potter books.

