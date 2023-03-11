Operation Tara sees arrests and drugs seizures worth €27,000

The Garda Operation Tara task force and ongoing investigations targeting the sale and distribution of drugs and related criminal activity has yielded significant reward.

Gardaí from the Wicklow and Bray Drugs Units conducted several searches under warrant across County Wicklow on Friday, 10th March 2023.

During the operation, two separate properties were searched in Greystones and Wicklow Town, as well as a unit in Delgany.

Gardaí successfully seized illegal drugs worth €27,000.

These included a variety of cocaine, cannabis herb amphetamine (analysis pending), and a total of €6000 in cash.

Additional items were located that have been marked as used in the distribution of drugs.

These included weighing scales, a variety of containers and plastic packaging.

Two men in their 20s were arrested and detained for questioning as part of this investigation at Bray and Wicklow Garda Stations.

Both have been charged and are expected to appear before the District Court in the coming weeks.

The task force has been hugely successful and recently saw Gardaí in Carlow seize drugs to the value of €241,500, arresting two people following the operation.

During the search, Gardaí seized €23,000 of suspected cannabis herb, €20,000 of suspected Amphetamines and suspected ecstasy tablets to the value of €1,500.

Follow-up searches were conducted at premises in Carlow town, revealing €120,000 of suspected cannabis herb and €77,000 of suspected Amphetamines.

Gardaí have advised that continued investigations are ongoing with Operation Tara.