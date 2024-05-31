Opposition TDs urge removal of Israeli flag from Leinster House

Opposition politicians have called for an Israeli flag to be removed from Leinster House.

The flags of Ireland, Israel, Palestine and the UN were placed in that order in an entrance hall at the building on Friday.

The Oireachtas press office said it was the decision of Ceann Comhairle Sean Ó Fearghail to display the flags.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “The Ceann Comhairle asked for both flags to fly side by side, for one day, as an expression of the need for a two-state peaceful resolution.”

Advertisement

This is utterly inappropriate. The Israeli flag is flying in Leinster House in the week that we recognised the State of Palestine and while the bombardment of innocent Palestinian civilians continues. This needs to be taken down immediately. #CeasefireNow pic.twitter.com/AY5Vhub22j — Lynn Boylan 🍷📖🐾 (@LNBDublin) May 31, 2024

Advertisement

It came after a decision was made to take down a Palestinian flag from outside Leinster House after it was hoisted to mark Ireland's formal recognition of the state of Palestine.

It was raised alongside the EU flag and the Ukrainian flag, which has been displayed since Russia’s invasion.

On Friday, however, the Palestinian flag was no longer flying outside Leinster House.

Advertisement

The EU and Ukraine flags continue to be raised.

The flag of Palestine was flown outside Leinster House on Tuesday (Niall Carson/PA)

Ministers met on Tuesday and officially agreed to recognise a Palestinian state, in a joint move with Spain and Norway.

Israel has called the move a reward for Hamas terrorism.

Sinn Féin representatives said the Israeli flag in Leinster House should be removed.

Senator Lynn Boylan said: “This is utterly inappropriate.

“The Israeli flag is flying in Leinster House in the week that we recognised the state of Palestine and while the bombardment of innocent Palestinian civilians continues.

“This needs to be taken down immediately.”

The Oireachtas press office said it was a decision of Ceann Comhairle Sean Ó Fearghail to display the flags (Maxwell Photography/PA)

Other Sinn Féin TDs said Taoiseach Simon Harris and Tánaiste Micheál Martin must immediately have the Israeli flag taken down.

When asked if it was the responsibility of the Government to remove flags from the Oireachtas, Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin said: “I don’t give a damn whose responsibility it is, the flag needs to go.

“The Taoiseach is the most senior politician in this building and he needs to act and have it removed.”

People Before Profit TD Brid Smith said she had written to the Ceann Comhairle to say that she was “appalled” to see the Israeli flag next to the Palestinian flag in the building.

She said: “The Israeli state reacted to the official recognition of Palestinian statehood by attempting to humiliate the Irish ambassador to Israel and by issuing threats against Ireland.

Flying the Palestinian flag on Nakba day was called ‘insensitive’ two weeks ago. Today the Israeli flag was placed beside the Palestinian flag. This is completely out of order in the middle of a genocide, the Zionist flag has to go pic.twitter.com/bd1OqgOGSG — Brid Smith TD (@bridsmithTD) May 31, 2024

“It is obscene that the flag of an apartheid state committing genocide be showcased in our Parliament.”

Ms Smith accused Mr Ó Fearghail of “shocking insensitivity”.

She said the Ceann Comhairle had refused to fly the Palestinian flag for Nakba day, before Ireland’s recognition of the state.

“It is just unacceptable, and I don’t think it is representative of the Dáil.

“If this decision was put to the members, it would not have gone ahead.”

Cillian Sherlock, PA

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.