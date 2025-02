The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has recalled 10,200 baby soothers sold in Ireland.

The affected product, the 123 Baby Essentials Orthodontic Style Soothers 2pk, can break into small parts that a child may put in their mouth.

As a result, they pose a choking hazard.

The recall follows a coordinated EU-wide product safety check of baby soothers.

