Over 1,400 illegal Ozempic type medicines seized this year

The Health Products Regulator has seized over 1,400 illegal Ozempic-type medicines so far this year.

They say it seized 1,401 illegal products of this type this year, up from 568 last year.

It has expressed particular concern about unauthorised sellers promoting illegal GLP-1 medicine products online.

The Authority has taken action against online sellers - that's more than doubled this year.

Up to the end of October this year, 431 websites have been removed or amended after enforcement action, compared to just over 170 last year.

The HPRA says there are significant risks coming with buying products from sellers who are only interested in financial gain with no regard for a person's safety.

It says illegal products can contain harmful ingredients or incorrect doses, which can directly threaten a person's health or the effectiveness of essential treatment.

The HPRA works closely with Gardaí and Revenue Customs in Ireland, and related agencies in other countries, to tackle the sale and supply of illegal unregulated medicine products.

Reporting by Tom Douglas

