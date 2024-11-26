Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Over 1,400 illegal Ozempic type medicines seized this year

Over 1,400 illegal Ozempic type medicines seized this year
This photograph taken on February 23, 2023, in Paris, shows the anti-diabetic medication "Ozempic" (semaglutide) made by Danish pharmaceutical company "Novo Nordisk".
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The Health Products Regulator has seized over 1,400 illegal Ozempic-type medicines so far this year.

They say it seized 1,401 illegal products of this type this year, up from 568 last year.

It has expressed particular concern about unauthorised sellers promoting illegal GLP-1 medicine products online.

The Authority has taken action against online sellers - that's more than doubled this year.

Advertisement

Up to the end of October this year, 431 websites have been removed or amended after enforcement action, compared to just over 170 last year.

The HPRA says there are significant risks coming with buying products from sellers who are only interested in financial gain with no regard for a person's safety.

It says illegal products can contain harmful ingredients or incorrect doses, which can directly threaten a person's health or the effectiveness of essential treatment.

The HPRA works closely with Gardaí and Revenue Customs in Ireland, and related agencies in other countries, to tackle the sale and supply of illegal unregulated medicine products.

Advertisement

Reporting by Tom Douglas

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Third man (70s) dies after crash in Donegal last week

 By Dayna Kearney
News 2

Aer Lingus drops Black Friday flight deals

 By Aoife Kearns
Sport 3

Stephen Elliott named new Wexford FC manager

 By Odhrán Johnson
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement