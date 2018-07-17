Over 15,000 fish have died after a suspected poisoning incident in Tipperary

17 July 2018

At least 15,000 fish have died after a suspected poisoning incident in Tipperary.

Inland Fisheries Ireland says the fish kill happened in a tributary of the Nenagh River near Ballymackey.

An investigation’s underway, and fisheries officers believe weed killer or a pesticide may have got into the river last week.

1,400 dead trout and over 10,000 of the protected Lamprey species were found.

Farmers are being reminded by Inland Fisheries about the risks of spraying chemicals near rivers and lakes.

