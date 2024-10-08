Over a million cigarettes seized at Belview Port

1.2 million cigarettes were seized by Revenue officers on the Kilkenny/Waterford border yesterday.

The cigarettes with an estimated value of €1,005,000 were seized following the search of an unaccompanied container at Belview Port.

The illicit cigarettes, branded ‘L & B’, had arrived into Ireland from Rotterdam and represented a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €603,000.

Investigations are ongoing.

Advertisement

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply of illegal tobacco products. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.