Noughty Beats
News

Over a million cigarettes seized at Belview Port

Over a million cigarettes seized at Belview Port
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
1.2 million cigarettes were seized by Revenue officers on the Kilkenny/Waterford border yesterday.

The cigarettes with an estimated value of €1,005,000 were seized following the search of an unaccompanied container at Belview Port.

The illicit cigarettes, branded ‘L & B’, had arrived into Ireland from Rotterdam and represented a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €603,000.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply of illegal tobacco products. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.

