Over a million people are set to have their USC cut in next week’s budget.

According to the Irish Independent, workers can expect to get tax breaks worth around 5 euro a week.

It says the rate will be cut to 4.5 per cent for those earning between 19 and 70 thousand euro.

There’s also expected to be a 5 euro increase to all social welfare payments, including the pension.

Meanwhile, the Government is expected to collect one billion euro more from Corporation Tax this year than was forecast.

The pre-budget White Paper has been published.

Fianna Fail believe the bulk of the extra money will be used to deal with a major over run in health spending.

Their party’s Finance spokesperson, Michael Mc Grath, says the government needs to treat the increase in corporation tax cautiously

