A total of €1,250,000 million euro worth of cannabis has been seized in Co Kildare.

Two men were arrested after the seizure in Athy on Thursday afternoon.

In a follow-up search, €12,000 worth of suspected cocaine was discovered.

A man in his 20s and another man in his 30s are being questioned at a Garda station in Kildare in connection with the investigation.

Advertisement

By Kenneth Fox

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.