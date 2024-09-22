Play Button
Noughty Beats
Over €1m win in EuroMillions raffle

Aoife Kearns
A location has been revealed for the €1,005,000 winner in the latest EuroMillions Raffle.

The player who bought the ticket in Mayo scooped the prize in Friday night's draw.

There was also one person who won online in Dublin, after the matched five numbers and the bonus in last night’s Lotto draw, landing an impressive 132 thousand 653 euro.

Winners are being asked to contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for them to collect their prize from Lotto HQ.

