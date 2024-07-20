Over €8m worth of drugs, €1m cash seized in Dublin

Over €8 million worth of drugs and €1 million in cash has been seized by Gardaí following a search operation in Dublin.

A residence in The Ward, Dublin 11 was searched on Friday evening as part of an intelligence-led operation conducted by the Dublin Crime Team.

The drugs found included cocaine, cannabis, ketamine, LSD and MDMA, and will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Approximately €1 million in cash, vehicles and designer goods were also seized in a number of follow-up searches across the Dublin region.

A man aged in his 50s was arrested under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 in connection with the seizure, and is currently detained at a Garda station in Dublin.

Commenting on the operation, Garda Assistant Commissioner for the Dublin Metropolitan Region, Angela Willis, said:

"The seizure of what is a significant quantity of drugs and cash is a major blow to this organised crime group which has been causing so much misery in communities right across the city.

"Cash is the lifeblood of crime groups and the seizure of amounts of this scale causes significant disruption. Gardaí continue to target those that destroy lives through their activities."

