Parents urged to talk about alcohol ahead of Junior Cert results

12 September 2018

Ahead of the release of Junior Certificate results today, health experts are urging parents to speak to their children about alcohol.

A new report by Drink Aware has found that parents are the biggest influence on a young person’s decision around drinking.

It has also been revealed that 2 in 5 parents feel it’s a good idea to introduce children to alcohol at home before the age of 18.

Miriam Taber – interim CEO of the organisation – has been speaking to Beat news and has this advice for parents across the region:

