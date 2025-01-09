Paris Hilton among thousands to lose home in Californian wildfires

Paris Hilton is among thousands who have lost their homes due to wildfires in the US.

Five people have died and over one hundred thousand people have fled their homes as the wildfires spread through the suburbs of Los Angeles.

Hilton shared the news on social media, saying she and her family had evacuated safely, however, her home was damaged beyond repair;

Other stars such as Billy Crystal and Miles Teller have also reportedly lost their homes.

Firefighters are battling four active fires, across California.

A number of high-profile events have been cancelled in LA, including the premier of Robbie Williams' movie 'Better Man'.

