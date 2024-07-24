Paris Olympics: Ireland beat South Africa in opening rugby sevens clash

Rohith Nair and Vincent Daheron, Reuters

The Paris Olympics began in earnest on Wednesday when the first batch of pool games in rugby sevens kicked off in front of a noisy crowd at the iconic Stade de France where Ireland beat South Africa 10-5 in a blockbuster clash.

James Topping's side were the first of Team Ireland in action at these games and certainly delivered with a possession-dominant performance in Saint Denis, as Jordan Conroy and Terry Kennedy went over for tries in either half.

The opening game win puts Ireland in a strong position in Pool A heading into their second outing against Japan later this evening at 8pm Irish time. The Japanese side suffered defeat to New Zealand in the other Pool A clash this afternoon.

Although the Olympics opening ceremony is not until Friday, soccer and rugby sevens preliminary rounds got underway for logistical reasons in Paris and around the country.

The shorter but speedier rugby format allows teams to play more than one match a day and the medals in the men's and women's tournaments will be decided before the 81,000-capacity stadium hosts the athletics events from August 1st.

Scores of fans lined up outside the sun-kissed arena for the rugby sevens, the majority in blue to support the host nation.

"It's been excitement, emotions, impatience ... I've been looking forward to the start," said 44-year-old France fan Matthieu.

"We're at the heart of the biggest event that we've been waiting a long time to see."

Another France fan, Pauline from Toulouse, arrived with three kids in tow and there was no question who they were most keen to watch when they screamed, "Antoine Dupont!".

The 27-year-old is a former world player of the year in the fifteen-man format and made the switch to Sevens after last year's Rugby World Cup, immediately elevating France to title contenders with his versatility.

The loudest cheer of the day was reserved for when Dupont, who has mostly come on as an impact replacement, was announced in the starting lineup in the Pool C opener against the United States.

The crowd were treated to a thriller of a match with American Marcus Tupuola scoring a late try to lock up the scores at 12-12. Madison Hughes missed the conversion leaving the two teams to share the spoils.

"It was a huge atmosphere," Dupont said. "It's not common for us to play in this kind of stadium, we have to embrace this atmosphere, to embrace this pressure, to play better in the next game."

Fiji are seeking a hat-trick of golds to underline their dominance in their national sport and they later went top of Pool C with a thumping 40-12 victory over Uruguay, who were no match for the speed and power of the Pacific islanders.

Earlier, Australia kicked off their Pool B campaign with a 21-14 win over Samoa fired by two tries from veteran flyer Henry Hutchison.

Argentina were roundly booed by the crowd when they took to the pitch for their Pool B match against Kenya in what was perhaps a spillover from the 2022 soccer World Cup final between France and the South Americans.

Such was their disdain for the men in powder blue-and-white, the crowd jeered even when Argentina scored their five tries while loudly cheering on every Kenya move.

Argentina were unperturbed as they toyed with the African side and eased to a 31-12 victory.

The pool games continue in the evening session.